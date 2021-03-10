Dr. Anthony Fauci side-stepped a question on Wednesday about whether there was evidence to support keeping Americans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at home.

“What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated, who have received two doses, to travel?” CNN’s John Berman asked Fauci in an interview.

“You know, that’s a very good question, John,” Fauci replied. “The CDC is carefully heading in that direction.” You know, when Dr. Walensky made the announcement, a day or two ago, when you have a couple of people, two or three people in a family setting, both of whom are vaccinated, even if it’s someone — a friend, it doesn’t have to be a member of the family. That’s the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out.”

Fauci was referring to guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The agency is still advising Americans not to travel, even if they are inoculated against Covid-19. “Every time that there’s a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” Walensky said on Monday. “Our next set of guidance will have more science around what vaccinated people can do, perhaps travel being among them.”

Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief who is also serving as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, failed to provide further illumination.

“When you don’t have the data, and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call,” Fauci said. “And I think that’s what you’re going to be seeing in the next weeks, you’re going to see, little by little, more and more guidelines, getting people to be more and more flexible. The first installation of this is what vaccinated people can do in the home setting. Obviously, the next one is going to be what you’re asking.”

