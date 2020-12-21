You may remember how, late last year, there was reporting that Rudy Giuliani was under investigation. In October 2019, the Wall Street Journal broke news that federal prosecutors were examining his “business dealings in Ukraine, including his finances, meetings and work for a city mayor there,” along with his bank records.

In some new reporting Monday night from NBC News, broken by Rachel Maddow on her MSNBC program, apparently federal prosecutors have more recently “discussed making a legal request for Rudy Giuliani’s electronic communications”:

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been in communication about their desire to see Giuliani’s emails with Justice Department officials in Washington, the two sources said. The SDNY needs Washington’s approval before its prosecutors can ask a judge to sign a search warrant for materials that may be protected by attorney-client privilege, according to department policy. It is not known whether that approval has been granted by Washington to the SDNY.

The sources who spoke to NBC News said the investigation into the president’s lawyer is “very active.”

Giuliani’s attorney said in a statement, “I have no reason to believe there’s any truth to the allegations that’s there is renewed interest in my client.”

The report on Giuliani comes amid his attempts to try and get the election overturned — efforts that have so far fallen flat on their face over and over again.

