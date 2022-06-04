Finally: Abbott Baby Formula Factory That Triggered Shortage Restarts Production After Months-Long Closure

Some good news for parents struggling to find baby formula: the Sturgis, Michigan Abbott Laboratories factory that triggered the nationwide shortage has finally restarted production after being closed for months.

According to The Detroit News, Abbott announced on Saturday that production had resumed, vowing that they would “ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements.”

The factory will put a priority on the EleCare specialty formulas, designed for infants with severe food allergies and other digestive issues that limit their nutrition options, and expects that newly produced formula would show up in stores in about three weeks.

The troubles date back to February, when Abbott issued a recall for several of their leading brands like Simulac and the Sturgis plant was closed after FDA inspections uncovered multiple violations, including bacterial contaminations, roof leaks, and poorly enforced safety protocols.

Ninety percent of baby formula in the United States is produced by just four companies, and the FDA faced criticism over restrictions that made it complicated, if not impossible, to obtain baby formula from overseas after the shortage began, and for not resolving the issues with the Abbott Sturgis plant in a more expedited manner.

In an attempt to ease the shortage, the FDA has eased some regulations to allow more formula from the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. President Joe Biden recently signed orders invoking emergency powers to prioritize resources to help existing U.S. baby formula factories ramp up productions and airlifted some of the varieties most desperately needed for infants with allergies and digestive restrictions from Europe.

CNN’s Polo Sandoval reported on the plant reopening from Sturgis Saturday, telling CNN Newsroom anchor Fredricka Whitfield that it was “a highly anticipated day for parents across the country.”

The new formula should be available to purchase starting June 20.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com