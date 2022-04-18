A former aide to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) reportedly filed a workplace complaint against the controversial congressman for allegedly violating the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Lisa Wiggins, who worked as a campaign aide for Cawthorn and eventually a caseworker, was allegedly fired after Cawthorn refused to let her take leave for family emergencies.

Smoky Mountain News, a local North Carolina paper, detailed the complaint in a report on Monday and also quoted Wiggins blasting Cawthorn in a leaked phone call. The report notes, however, that “Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball said he was not aware of any complaint being filed.”

Wiggins spoke to David Wheeler, co-founder of the anti-Cawthorn PAC American Muckrakers, who recorded the call.

“What he’s done to me was illegal, morally wrong, you name it, it’s been done,” Wiggins said on the call. She went on to slam Cawthorn’s character, “He’s a habitual liar and he’s going to say and do anything he can to your face but behind your back he’s completely opposite.”

Wiggins added “he is just a bad person” and “people need to know how this man really is…He’s still got a lot of people fooled.”

In the call, she also explains how difficult it has become for constituents to reach Cawthorn after he closed all but one of his district offices.

“I know that because I drove and closed them all,” she said. “He didn’t have enough caseworkers to man them. He didn’t care, he doesn’t care about his constituents. He does not care.”

“If you come from Cherokee County you’re driving five hours to see your congressman,” Wiggins said. “But you can’t see your congressman anyway when you go to the office. There’s no way you can get a meeting with him unless he’s trying to pull some votes and that’s about the only way.”

“The ultimate goal of course is to get him out,” she concluded.“I’m working harder here than I did for his campaign two years ago, and I mean, I worked really hard two years ago.”

