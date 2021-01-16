First Pooch Major Biden Will Get InDOGuration Ceremony While Trump Leaves Office as 1st Pet-less POTUS in 155 Years

In much-needed adorable news, the Delaware Humane Association will hold an “Indoguration” ceremony for First Dog-elect Major Biden, as President Donald Trump prepares to leave office as the first pet-less president since the end of the Civil War.

Major Biden was thrust into the national spotlight late last year when President-elect Joe Biden sustained a hairline fracture in his foot while roughhousing with the German Shepherd after a shower, as one does, and had to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. But that ruff start to his stint as FDOTUS-elect hasn’t kept him from being honored as the first shelter dog to assume the highest office in the (canine) land.

In a Facebook announcement, the DHA celebrated Major’s achievement, and invited people and pups alike to join the indoguration ceremony, all for a good cause:

We’ve got big, happy news to round out your week!!! Delaware Humane Association & Pumpkin Petcare invite you & your pup to the world’s largest virtual party for dogs in honor of Major Biden’s Indoguration! Zoom in with our host, the Today Show’s Jill Martin, and special guest Beaux and Paws by Sir Darius Brown on Sunday, January 17 at 3pm EST. Let’s celebrate the first-ever shelter pup to become First Dog and raise $$$ to help more shelter animals like Major live the American Dream!

All donations support us at DHA directly! RSVP here: bit.ly/indoguration

And there’s an adorable GIF.

So what about Champ Biden, the non-foot-breaking Good Boy of the family? He’ll surely be cheering on his rambunctious brother, but he’s not a shelter dog.

Sunday’s Indoguration will precede Trump’s exit by several days, but unless something dramatic happens, he will leave office as the first president not to keep a pet, according to the Presidential Pet Museum, since Andrew Johnson — who was only impeached once.

Other former presidential pets include an alligator who lived in a White House bathroom and a parrot who swore at a funeral.

