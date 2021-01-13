Donald Trump made ignominious U.S. history on Wednesday and was not happy about it — at all.

CNN senior Washington correspondent Pamela Brown reports that Trump was nearly isolated in the White House and was wallowing in “self-pity mode” as a bipartisan House impeached him by a historically large margin for inciting an insurrection, making him the first president to be rebuked in this manner twice.

“What are you learning right now about these dramatic developments that we’re witnessing, eyewitnessing that are exploding right now?” Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Today the president became the only President in United States history to be impeached twice,” Brown noted. “I’m told from sources close to the White House that the president is in self-pity mode, that he is increasingly isolated inside the White House, that everybody is angry at everybody inside, those who are remaining there, because there’s a feeling that there is lasting damage.”

To head off the possibility of conviction in the impending Senate trial, Trump released a subdued video after the impeachment vote that condemned political violence and said “no true supporter of mine could ever endorse” it. But Trump, at no point, disavowed the absurd election fraud conspiracy theories that fueled the far right MAGA mob that laid siege to the Capitol last week, at his behest. Nor did Trump declare that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square — in fact, he refused to even say the name of his White House successor.

“The president for his part believes — is upset that no one is defending him. But here’s the thing, Wolf. Even those who have defended the president fiercely all these years are saying privately that no one else got him here but himself, the reason why he was impeached twice was his fault and no one else’s,” Brown added. “He has been alone in the residence. As one source put it, that is never a good thing.”

