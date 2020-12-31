Five Anchorwomen Leave NY1 Following Discrimination Suit

Five anchorwomen, who sued New York 1 over age and gender discrimination in 2019, have cut ties with the station after reaching a confidential settlement on Thursday.

Longtime New York City television personality Roma Torre is among those leaving, in addition to Amanda Farinacci, Vivian Lee, Jeanine Ramirez, and Kristen Shaughnessy.

“After engaging in a lengthy dialogue with NY1, we believe it is in everyone’s interest — ours, NY1’s and our viewers’ — that this litigation be resolved, and we have mutually agreed to part ways,” the plaintiffs wrote in a statement released by their lawyers David Gottlieb and Douglas Wigdor. “We want to thank everyone who has supported us through these times — please know that the support from each and every person has made a real difference.”

Torre repeated the sentiment in a Thursday tweet:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) also had some things to say regarding the news, taking to Twitter to post about the loss:

“2020 was a year of loss, and NY1 just lost five of their best reporters,” Cuomo wrote on. “This is a tremendous loss for all of their viewers.”

The anchorwomen, whose ages ranged from 40 to 61, sued Charter Communications, NY1’s parent company, alleging that they were stripped of air time and rejected by managers seeking younger hosts.

A producer had already left NY1 after witnessing alleged retaliation towards the reporters and anchors who sued the channel last year, according to a report by Diana Falzone in Vice.

“The workplace is increasingly hostile since we’ve filed our lawsuit,” Ramirez added in the report. “There are managers among the top ranks who refuse to acknowledge us.”

