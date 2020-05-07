At least eight reporters have left NY1 after witnessing retaliation towards female reporters and anchors who sued the channel last year for discrimination, Vice reported.

The five female NY1 anchors and reports who filed lawsuits that alleged gender and age discrimination have since claimed they are being treated even worse, and are often isolated or shunned at work.

“The workplace is increasingly hostile since we’ve filed our lawsuit,” said Jeanine Ramirez, a reporter at the station. “There are managers among the top ranks who refuse to acknowledge us.”

NY1 and Charter spokesperson Stacey Mitch denied that the women are facing retaliation for the lawsuit in a statement to Vice.

“We are committed to fostering a fair, inclusive and respectful work environment at NY1 and take allegations of discrimination seriously. All five plaintiffs remain actively employed and appear regularly on-air,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, these same reporters continue to speak freely about their allegations against us even though we firmly believe these allegations are without merit.”

Despite Mitch’s denial of the allegations, several producers have left the channel as a result of the discriminatory actions against the women.

One producer claimed the channel wanted to “make the women feel as if they were really all alone,” adding that she left because she “couldn’t tolerate it anymore.”

Another producer told Vice he left after witnessing “dozens of incidents” that seemed retaliatory or discriminatory. He allegedly saw a fellow NY1 reporter tell anchor Kristen Shaughnessy she was too old to be wearing a shirt without shoulders — another producer confirmed the incident.

NY1 did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

