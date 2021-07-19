A Florida man was sentenced to 8 months in prison by a federal court today, making him the first person to be sentenced for a felony in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Hodgkins was among the numerous Trump supporters on January 6th who unlawfully forced their way into Congress in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Associated Press reports that Hodgkin’s sentence comes well underneath the 18-month sentence prosecutors pursued for him, for they recently said he “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over President Donald Trump and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs.”

Hodgkins was arrested months ago on charges of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building. He was allowed to remain free before today’s sentencing hearing, though he pled guilty last month to a single charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. Prosecutors dropped the lesser charges against him since the obstruction charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

During his sentencing hearing, Hodgkins reportedly gave a statement acknowledging Biden as President of the United States, and he also offered his regret for his conduct at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss acknowledged Hodgkins’ remorse while handing down his sentence, though according to CNN, the judge made a point noting that the events of January 6th will have dramatic consequences for the country.

The hearing designates Hodgkins as the first person to be sentenced for a felony for the Capitol riot, so it’s possible his case will set a benchmark for criminal cases of others who were involved in the mob.

Watch above, via CNN.

