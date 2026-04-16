Boebert Goes Viral For Lecturing Her Colleagues to ‘Find Jesus’: ‘Why is Everybody So Horny Here?’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral on Thursday after she offered her thoughts on the recent spate of sex scandals plaguing Capitol Hill.

Earlier in the week, Boebert celebrated the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who are both facing shocking allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I’m glad that both of these creeps are out of Washington, DC., and I’m sure there are many more that haven’t been named yet,” Boebert said on Tuesday evening outside of the Capitol, but also lamented they both got to keep their pensions.

She later vowed to work to strip Swalwell of his pension as he faces ongoing criminal investigations related to allegations of rape and sexual assault. Gonzales is not facing any criminal investigations, but resigned after it was revealed he had an affair with a staffer who later committed suicide.

While speaking to reporters, Boebert offered some advice for her fellow members of Congress. “Yeah, go to church, find Jesus,” she said, adding, “Like I mean, why is everybody so horny here?”

As the clip went viral, many social media users and pundits were quick to point out Boebert’s own past scandals.

Everyone in the Beetlejuice audience: https://t.co/CAihv1avOR — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) April 16, 2026

In September of 2023, Boebert apologized after she was removed from a Denver theater’s showing of “Beetlejuice” for causing a “disturbance.” Later footage from the incident showed Boebert and her date appearing to grope one another.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” she wrote at the time in a statement.

She continued:

There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.

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