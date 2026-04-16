Trump Vows to Get to the Bottom of Missing High-Level US Scientists: We’ll Know in ‘Next Week and a Half’

President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to get answers for the growing number of high-level American scientists who have either died or gone missing recently.

The mysterious trend has been picked up by multiple news outlets, pointing out a series of puzzling circumstances that have led to the individuals’ deaths or being unaccounted for. Among that list was Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, who hasn’t been seen since he left his New Mexico home in late February. McCasland, like the others, had access to extremely sensitive information during his time with the U.S. government. Further fueling conspiracies was the fact that he previously oversaw a facility that was rumored to house UFO materials.

On Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the disappearances. Leavitt said it was “worth looking into” and that she would go through the necessary channels to provide more information later.

The next day, Doocy again brought up the situation to Trump. The president revealed he actually held a meeting on the subject and expected an answer soon.

“Well, I hope it’s random,” Trump said of the disappearances, “but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. I just left the meeting on that subject, so pretty serious stuff, but we’re gonna be– hopefully, I don’t know, [it’s a] coincidence, whatever you want to call it, but some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it over the next short period.”

Watch above via Fox News

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