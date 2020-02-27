Mark Halperin, a political journalist who has faced a number of sexual harassment accusations, spoke about the injustices of “cancel culture” during a panel in San Francisco last week, likening being shamed to being a murderer or refugee.

In an article on the panel, reporter Madison Pauly claimed that when she asked Halperin to “differentiate between appropriate and inappropriate ways that he had been held accountable for his behavior,” the disgraced journalist stated, “Murderers in our society who get out of prison are afforded an opportunity to go on with some aspect of their life.”

“The challenge to a lot of people who are canceled is there’s no mechanism for that, regardless of what they’ve done, regardless of whether they’ve tried to make amends,” continued Halperin.

In addition to comparing his fate to that of a murderer, Halperin claimed, “It’s akin to being a refugee, or being in some other situation where you’re constantly under pressure and can’t stop to, unless you’re a super strong person, you can’t stop to try to rebuild that kind of confidence and self-worth that is required.”

Halperin also compared his post-canceled life to post-traumatic stress disorder, before clarifying that he does not view his own experience as trauma. He did, however, manage to portray himself as a victim despite the long list of women who have accused him of unwanted sexual advances and groping.

