California Gov. Gavin Newsom Says State is ‘Monitoring’ At Least 8,400 People For Coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed on Thursday that the state is “monitoring” at least 8,400 people for the coronavirus who came from “points of concern.”

“Rather than turning our backs on those repatriation flights, we supported with partnerships at CDC and other federal agencies those repatriation efforts as American citizens first, as Californians advancing our values second,” Newsom declared during a press conference, revealing that “over 800 people have come in on” repatriation flights, which are “a small part of the overall picture.”

“Thousands and thousands of other people have come in on more traditional flights through the state of California,” said Newsom. “8,400 plus are currently being monitored, with 49 local jurisdictions doing those protocols and monitoring as it relates to more traditional commercial flights which came in from points of concern and potential points of contact, particularly in Asia.”

“As of today, and I say as of today at this hour, we have 33 confirmed positive tests for the virus,” he continued. “5 individuals have subsequently moved out of state, so there are 28 people that we know in this state of California that are positive.”

Watch above via KGET.

