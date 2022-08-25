Former New York Post Owner and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead After Epstein Victim Requests Welfare Check

Steven Hoffenberg, who briefly owned the New York Post in the early 1990s, was found dead in his Connecticut apartment Tuesday.

According to reports, the former business magnate, an earlier associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was discovered after one of Epstein’s former victims became concerned after she did not hear from him.

The Daily Mail reported:

He spent 18 years in prison for the crimes and emerged a changed man who befriended Epstein’s victims and joined their fight against the late pedophile. In his final days, Hoffenberg lived alone in an apartment in Derby, Connecticut. DailyMail.com can reveal that it was Maria Farmer, the first woman to report Epstein to police, who called the police asking them to check on Hoffenberg.

The Derby Police Department posted on Facebook about finding a man deceased Tuesday.

The Mail reported that man was Hoffenberg, but identifying him will take some work, as he had been dead inside the apartment for some time.

Hoffenberg found notoriety after it was revealed his Towers Financial Corp. was little more than a Ponzi scheme.

The Post reported:

He pleaded guilty to the scheme in 1995, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. While Hoffenberg sat locked up, Epstein was allegedly raping teenage girls with the help of his now-convicted madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hoffenberg reported taking Epstein under his wing, but after he was released from prison, he looked after Epstein’s victims, including Farmer.

The 77-year-old tested positive for Covid in July, and had not been heard from as he struggled to fight the infection.

In 2019, Hoffenberg spoke to Quartz about Epstein’s alleged role in the Ponzi scheme that sent him to prison:

Hoffenberg now tells Quartz that Epstein was deeply involved in the fraud. Epstein was never charged in the case, but he was “totally in the mix,” Hoffenberg said. He added that Epstein helped him set up the Ponzi scheme. “He was my colleague daily, seven days a week,” Hoffenberg added.

Hoffenberg saved a then-struggling Post in January 1993. He lost control of the paper in March of that year.

