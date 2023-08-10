Fox Analyst Draws Laughter From Host By Managing To Make Biden’s Weather Channel Interview About — Hunter Biden?

Fox News host Jesse Watters had to laugh when political contributor Charlie Hurt connected President Joe Biden’s interview with The Weather Channel to… the Hunter Biden probe?

The president taped an interview with Stephanie Abrams of The Weather Channel during his trip to Arizona Tuesday, where he delivered a speech on the Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on fighting climate change.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters and Hurt deconstructed that interview, a portion of which Hurt interpreted as an invitation to “illegal aliens” — a term considered offensive by many news organizations.

But in a moment flagged by Andrew Lawrence of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters, Hurt got Watters laughing by suggesting that the entire interview was a “wink” to a portion of Hunter Biden ex-business partner Devon Archer’s testimony that most people see as exculpatory to the president:

CHARLIE HURT: But I think you misread the thing about the lead pipes. The lead pipes? That’s not to to decrease illegal immigration. That’s to increase illegal immigration. JESSE WATTERS: Oh yes. CHARLIE HURT: Because if you listen to what he said, he’s going to replace all the lead pipes in America so that we can be more inviting to all the illegal aliens coming to this country. But the whole thing, I think, was a laugh and a wink and a trying to make a mockery of the fact that if you remember, Dan Goldman said that the only thing that Joe Biden talked about with Hunter Biden and all of his business partners was the weather. JESSE WATTERS: (SNICKERS). CHARLIE HURT: And so I think that this is a secret signal to all of the business partners that we’re going to stick with the story about the weather. And if you get asked anything about it, if you get hauled before a committee in Congress to answer, just say we talked about the weather. JESSE WATTERS: The bat signal has gone out… CHARLIE HURT: Exactly.

Archer was billed as a star witness in the probe, but his testimony supported the president’s repeated assertions he never spoke about Hunter’s business with his son or anyone else.

“(I)f his dad calls him at dinner and he picks up the phone, then there’s a conversation. And the, you know, the conversation is generally about the weather and, you know, what it’s like in Norway or Paris or wherever he may be,” Archer said in his testimony, a point he reiterated multiple times.

Watch above via Jesse Watters Primetime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com