Morning Joe stars torched Fox News and Republicans for “doing Trump’s bidding” by using Hunter Biden as a distraction — and telling “a different lie every day” in the process.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified behind closed doors Monday, and on Thursday, the House Oversight Committee released a transcript of the testimony that backed up the Democratic side of the dueling narratives that emerged after the testimony.

But Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy used the Hunter Biden news as a substitute for the thing everyone else was talking about Thursday — the arrest and arraignment of ex-President Donald Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the co-hosts slammed McCarthy and Fox News for “doing Trump’s bidding” by focusing on Hunter Biden to distract from Trump. Some examples:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: There is inappropriate behavior, to say the least, going on there, but to cover it full-throatedly yesterday, which I saw happening, when a former president is indicted for the third time? By the way, this time for trying to overthrow an election, is just dishonest. It’s simply dishonest. It’s veiled disinformation that is being packaged as whataboutism. But it’s ridiculous.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: They’re just trying to distract from the truth, which is their only game right now. They have to distract from the truth, the ugliness of Trumpism, that it has led to a man stealing nuclear secrets, stealing military war plans, stealing so many other things.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: … But you I mean, at this point, the Hunter story is being abused by Republicans and used by Fox News and other right wing networks to try and deny the fact that the big story of the moment, probably of our lifetimes, is Donald Trumpand what he tried to do to this country?

JOE SCARBOROUGH: How many times, Jonathan Lemire, can they lie? How many times can they lie? How many times can these Republicans lie and just move on?

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Read the transcript.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: They lie about their star witness. We find out he’s an international fugitive. We find out that he’s illegally smuggling oil, Iranian oil, to the communist Chinese. We find out he’s an agent of the communist Chinese government. We find out that this testimony that was supposed to be devastating for Joe Biden in the Hunter Biden, the smoking gun. We find out it was just the opposite. So they’re lying on Fox News. Fox News hosts, I guess, are lying to the people that are watching this again, after getting socked for close to $1,000,000,000 for lying about stolen elections.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So this time it’s about trying to get him to show up for the debate that they have.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: And so there are all these distractions. And again, we can go on and on and on. They have a different lie every day! Comer comes up with a different lie every day. You remember the informant. They had the tape. They were going to hold the FBI director in contempt of Congress. And then when they found out there was nothing on there. What do you have? You have Grassley going, well, we don’t care that he did nothing wrong. We don’t care. And they don’t care. All they want to do is keep a lie going, spread more smoke, and there’s always smoke, never fire, because they’re the ones that are spewing this smoke, usually on Fox News. And it all ends up being nothing.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: … We’ll see what if there are any other legal matters that Hunter Biden has to contend with. But right now, this is all about politics for the Republican Party. And let’s be honest, it has been propped up by the conservative media, one cable network in particular, who is treating it as a sort of an equal matter as what we’re seeing with Donald Trump.

WILLIE GEIST: An equal matter, they want you to believe, to this. Yesterday in Washington, Donald Trump was arraigned for the third time in four months.