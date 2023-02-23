Fox Anchor Mocks Trump Grand Jury Head For Refusing to Accept Fox Interview: ‘Cat Got Her Tongue?’

Fox News anchor Dana Perino ripped the media blitz by Fulton County Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs and taunted her for refusing to accept an invitation for a Fox News interview.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a much-criticized media tour Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Perino and correspondent David Spunt talked about the “highly unusual.” media tour, with Spunt noting “even announcing the existence of a grand jury is typically a no-no. This is highly unusual to see a foreperson come out in front of millions and speak about an ongoing investigation, hinting at high-profile indictments.”

Spunt described the interviews by saying Kohrs “is doing this media blitz, at times smirking and smiling.”

Spunt predicted Kohrs could be problematic for the prosecution, and said he hasn’t heard back from her about Fox’s interview request:

DAVID SPUNT: So, Kohrs was part of a special grand jury, only looking at evidence, not a charging grand jury that can actually issue indictments. But still, this could hurt the overall case, as those who eventually are indicted. And we don’t know those names yet. They could actually say through their attorneys they want the indictments thrown out because of prejudice and this media tour. We also reached out to Ms. Kohrs for an interview, but have not heard back yet to see what she has to say about this highly unusual… DANA PERINO: Oh, she’s going to turn that one down? That’s something. DAVID SPUNT: What do you say? DANA PERINO: I said, oh, she’ll she’ll turn that one down? She’ll do everybody else? DAVID SPUNT: We’ll see. DANA PERINO: What’s the matter? Cat’s got her tongue now, I guess. All right. David Spunt, thank you.

