Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced on Instagram Thursday that she is recovering from the coronavirus.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home, and Hartley luckily did not get sick. Thank you, God, I am forever grateful,” Bila wrote.

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours,” she added.

The Fox News host concluded, “I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

Bila is the first Fox News host to reveal a coronavirus diagnosis. Over at CNN, anchors Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin have both revealed their own fights with the virus, with Cuomo appearing on air to give updates on his condition.

