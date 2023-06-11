Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, claimed that the former president’s boxes at Mar-a-Lago merely contained “mementos.” But a Fox News anchor, on Sunday, threw a bucker of cold water on that claim.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream grilled the former president’s attorney on a number of uncomfortable points. For starters, Bream quizzed Habba about the charge in the 37-count indictment which accuses Trump of forcing his own lawyers to make false statements.

“‘I don’t want people looking through my boxes admitting that he knew that he had these boxes there and there was a subpoena in place.,'” said Bream, quoting Trump from the indictment. “‘What happens if we just don’t respond or don’t play ball? Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?’ One of the things he’s accused of in this indictment is giving false statements and forcing other people, including legal members of his team, to give false statements.”

Habba demurred, saying she “can’t get into details on on TV, obviously.” But she proceeded to bring up the notorious photo of a box at Mar-a-Lago.

“We saw a picture that’s been widely publicized, right?” Habba said. “Of a box that flipped over. What’s in that box? Newspaper articles. Pictures. Things that are mementos. Things that he has a right to take. So if I’m someone with documents that I have a right to have as the president who left the White House. Do I want people rummaging through my personal items? No.”

Bream immediately quoted from the indictment to make clear the government is alleging that far more than personal mementos were in that box.

“They say in the indictment [the box] includes documents related secrets relative to USA Five Eyes, which denoted the information in that document was releasable only to Five Eyes intelligence that consist of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US and the UK,” Bream said. “They say that’s in part of those documents that have spilled out.”

Habba quickly backpedaled.

“I don’t know when that picture was taken,” Habba said. “I also don’t know what was in the boxes before and after. There’s a lot of questions here.”

She added, “What I can tell you is he has every right to have classified documents that he declassified under the Presidential Records Act. So yes, they’re making it sound like a five-alarm fire. It’s a very simple thing that everybody — and we’ve seen numerous people able to take it. And frankly, he was the only one that could take classified documents that he declassified under the Presidential Records Act.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

