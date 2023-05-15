Fox News Calls Cops on Billboard Truck Urging Advertisers to ‘#DropFox’ Outside Network’s Upfront Presentations

While Fox held their upfront presentation Monday, anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project trolled the media outlet with a billboard truck urging advertisers and viewers to “#DropFox.”

Upfronts have been held by television networks in May since the 1960s, to entice advertisers to buy commercial airtime “up front,” or several months in advance of the upcoming television season, and for the networks to promote their programming to the media.

These particular upfronts come at a critical time for Fox News, still reeling from the massive $787.5 million defamation settlement paid to Dominion Voting Systems and scrambling to reverse a ratings slump in the wake of the shocking ouster of host Tucker Carlson.

The Lincoln Project hired a billboard truck to park outside Fox’s New York City headquarters and show snippets from the network’s programs on a variety of topics, including the Covid-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump, clips of Carlson railing about “wokeness,” and so on, along with a hashtag “#DROPFOX.”

Here's a short video clip from @ProjectLincoln showing the billboard truck they hired to park outside the #FoxNewsUpfront — footage includes clips from multiple FNC shows, including the recently ousted Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/mPtOO2O1NG — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 15, 2023

Monday afternoon, an NYPD officer issued a ticket to the billboard truck and ordered it to move, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Project told Mediaite. The group claimed the officer told the driver that a “Fox exec” called to complain about the truck and ask it to be moved.

.@FoxNews forced our billboard truck in front of their building to move. They called the cops there and ticketed our truck. It's a clear violation of our First Amendment rights. Fox is scared of our message but we're not backing down. #WeSeeYou #DropFox https://t.co/LRHJ2nJ8Ht — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 15, 2023

The Lincoln Project insisted that the driver was parked legally, but agreed to move the truck.

Rick Wilson, a Lincoln Project co-founder, posted several tweets attacking Fox as being “run by chickensh*ts who dish it out but can’t take it,” and said that the group was also running geotargeted digital ads aimed at the advertising executives and members of the media who were attending Fox’s upfront.

Fox is run by chickenshits who dish it out but can’t take it. Their ad sales people were triggered our ads were wrecking their Upfronts. A Fox exec called the NYPD to ticket and intimidate our legally parked driver into moving our ad truck. We’ll be back in a few minutes. https://t.co/Sbs1XTR8Wz — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 15, 2023

Oh, and we’re still beaming digital ads to the people in the hall to whom Fox is trying to sell ads. In the words of Trinity from the Matrix; “Dodge this.” https://t.co/OuY1fuPjIN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 15, 2023

Reached by phone, Wilson said that the truck was moving to another location outside the Fox headquarters and continuing to run the Lincoln Project video.

Claire Atkin, co-founder of an organization that encourages advertising boycotts of Fox News and other right-wing media, posted a tweet mocking Fox for not wanting “clips of their own show[s] in front of their own advertising event.”

So let me get this straight… Fox doesn't want clips of their own show in front of their own advertising event? They called the POLICE to clear the street in front of the Manhattan building? This sounds like Fox is making a scene. Must be awkward for the advertisers. https://t.co/QjsiFnumRj — Claire Atkin (@catthekin) May 15, 2023

The Lincoln Project was not the only group targeting the Fox upfront. Axios senior media reporter and CNN analyst Sara Fischer tweeted a video showing protesters chanting “shame” and holding posters urging advertisers to not buy ads on Fox.

Next stop: Fox upfront, where @FoxNews protestors are lined up shouting “Shame!” outside of the venue pic.twitter.com/rnjvv89kX0 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) May 15, 2023

Mediaite reached out to Fox News for comment, but did not receive a response.

UPDATE 4:45 pm ET: Fox has its own trucks outside the upfront, promoting the network’s programs and ratings as higher than their competition at CNN and MSNBC. A spokesperson for Fox provided the below photos:

