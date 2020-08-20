Fox News anchor Chris Wallace acknowledged the “magic moment” that Senator Kamala Harris accepted her historic nomination to be vice president, but then trashed her actual speech as forgettable.

During Fox’s postgame coverage of the Democratic National Convention’s third night, anchor Bret Baier set the table for Wallace by describing the “BLM” letters in the background during Elizabeth Warren’s speech.

Baier noted President Barack Obama’s mention of Black Lives matter in his speech, and said “Behind Elizabeth Warren we noticed that the block letters in the school classroom, BLM on the wall, black lives matter… signaling… Well whatever. Chris, go ahead.”

Wallace laughed and said “You know, I thought there was a magic moment in Kamala Harris’s speech, and that was when she said ‘I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America,’ And Juan and Donna have talked about the historic nature of her role now on this ticket, and that is worth celebrating.”

But then he pivoted to criticizing Harris, saying that “tonight reminded me of nothing so much as Kamala Harris’s whole campaign for president. Started out with this huge rally in Oakland, 20,000 people cheering, and she flamed out and was out of the race by the end of 2019 before the first votes in Iowa.”

Of the speech, Wallace said “I thought there was a lot of Democratic boilerplate, both in the attack on Donald Trump and the praise of Joe Biden.”

“You know, I was thinking in the middle of this speech, I don’t remember a word that Tim Kaine or Mike Pence said when they were nominated for vice president in 2016, and my guess is other than that phrase ‘I accept your nomination,’ I’m not sure there’s a phrase of Kamala Harris’s that will be remembered much after tonight,” he concluded.

No one can tell the future, of course, but there were at least a few phrases that made an impression on Baier, who minutes earlier had singled out lines like “I know a predator when I see one” and “There is no vaccine for racism” in what he called a “very aggressive” speech.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

