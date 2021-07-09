Fox News has denied reporting from a new book that Rupert Murdoch signed off on the network’s 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

The claim comes from a new book by Michael Wolff called Landslide, in which he also wrote that network anchor Bill Hemmer called Trump adviser Jason Miller to tell him that they were going to call Arizona for the Democratic nominee. Fox denied that reporting as well. On election night, video shows Hemmer appearing surprised upon learning in real time about the Arizona call.

As for Murdoch, Insider reported that Wolff claims in his book, “Lachlan got his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the early call. His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding, ‘F— him.'”

In a statement provided to Mediaite, a Fox News spokesperson said, “This account is completely false. Arnon Mishkin who leads the FOX News Decision Desk made the Arizona call on election night and FOX News President Jay Wallace was then called in the control room. Any other version of the story is wildly inaccurate.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who wrote in the updated edition of his book Hoax about Fox News on election night, tweeted Friday, “There’s simply no evidence that the Murdochs had anything to do with it.”

