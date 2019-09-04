Fox News Reporter Asks Bernie Sanders if He’s Going to Cancel All Credit Card Debt

Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser asked Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders whether he would cancel all credit card debt if elected president, and Sanders’ response might or might not surprise you.

On Wednesday, Steinhauser — who covers New Hampshire politics for Fox News — posted a seven-second clip of Sanders saying “I don’t believe we wipe out credit card debt, you know, you buy something, you pay for it. But I do believe we have to make a distinction.”

2020 Watch: @BernieSanders has called for erasing student loan debt and now has a new plan to wipe out unpaid medical debt, but he tells @wkxlnh and @foxnewspolitics “I don’t believe we wipe out credit card debt” #berniesanders #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/wHz02c8rWH — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 3, 2019

That clip was from an extensive interview for the “Pints and Politics: Road to the White House” series, and was in response to a question from Steinhauser.

“Let’s say you win the nomination, there’s a very good chance of that, and you’re running now in the general election against President Trump and the Republicans, and they’re going to say ‘What, Bernie Sanders wants to wipe out college loan debt, he wants to wipe out a medical debt, what’s next? Are you going to wipe out credit card debt?” Steinhauser asked. “I mean, how do you push back against that?”

“No, I think there’s a difference,” Sanders said, adding “We’re not here to talk about, I don’t believe we wipe out credit card debt. You know? You want to buy something, you pay for it. But I do believe we have to make a distinction, Paul.”

“If somebody comes down as diagnosed with a serious heart illness, and it happens to people every day, somebody in your family, your mother and your dad, Is diagnosed and having to be treated with Alzheimer’s, that’s an expensive proposition,” Sanders continued. “You go into debt, I think that’s a very different thing than saying, you know, somebody wants to buy a fancy house or a fancy car.”

Sanders went on to say that “we’ve got to get our priorities right,” and called for “some austerity for the billionaire class, for companies like the Amazon that made 10 billion profits last year and didn’t pay nickel in federal income tax. How about some austerity for the people on top, and giving a break to the working families of this country?”

Listen to the full exchange above, via NHTalkradio.

