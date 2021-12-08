Fox News to Light New Christmas Tree After Previous One Torched

Fox News Media announced on Wednesday that a new tree will be lit on Thursday evening after its original one was allegedly burned by an arsonist early Wednesday morning.

The event on Fox Square in New York will include network personalities, clergymen and others.

Additionally, Fox News Media and Fox Corporation will make a $100,000 donation to financially help families of fallen service members in the New York Police Department and New York Fire Department. Employees are encouraged to donate toward matching that figure.

In a letter to staff, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote:

Dear colleagues, After our All-American Christmas Tree was set on fire by an arsonist this morning, we have planned for a new tree to be rebuilt and installed by Thursday afternoon on FOX Square as a sign of resilience and hope in the face of a horrible act. We will be lighting the new tree live on the air during the first block of The Five on Thursday and Lawrence Jones and Abby Horancek (who led the original tree lighting last week) will be doing the honors once again. They will be joined on air by Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean, Mike Rowe, Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos Duffy, Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus. For those of you working in the office, everyone is welcome to join us outside on FOX Square beginning at 4:30 PM. Cardinal [Timothy] Dolan, our contributor Reverend Jacques DeGraff, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, and members of the FDNY and NYPD will all be on hand for the lighting along with Christmas carolers. As a silver lining and an act of kindness during the holiday season, both FOX News Media and Fox Corporation have made a $100,000 donation to Answer the Call which provides financial assistance to the families of fallen service members of the FDNY and NYPD, the two agencies who responded immediately to our very own emergency. Employees can also donate to Answer the Call as part of Fox Corp’s company-wide holiday charity double match initiative, details of which can be found here. We would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support from our neighbors around Midtown Manhattan as well as our colleagues throughout Fox Corp and News Corp, and our loyal viewers. Thank you, Suzanne

The suspect was immediately apprehended. No injuries were reported.

Watch above, via Fox News.

