‘Fox Used Same Flag Last Year!’ White House RAMPS UP Fight With Fox News Over ‘Hateful Debunked Lie’ Bashing Trans Pride Flag

The Biden White House ramped up its fight with Fox News over a “dishonest” article smearing the Pride Progress flag, pointing out that Fox “used the same flag last year.”

At issue is an article that was originally entitled “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that promotes grooming and pedophilia, say critics” — an article which has since been revised. The headline now reads “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that troubles some critics in the gay community” — namely, an anti-trans group called Gays Against Groomers — and some of the language has been tweaked from the original version.

The article was changed after White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates accused Fox of “lying through their teeth”:

.@FoxNews is characteristically lying through their teeth. Please see Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network. Fox never even communicated the malicious and discredited foundation of this article to the White House. Then they lie about whether we responded at all.

He posted a copy of his email exchange with Fox, which showed the questions asked did not reflect the smears that were the basis for the article, and The White House confirmed to Mediaite that a spokesperson did reply to Fox ahead of the story’s publication.

But the revised article still asserts “The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the flag’s design and meaning,” and while the language has been tweaked, the false assertions bashing the flag remain.

Bates followed up Thursday morning by calling Fox out publicly for bashing the White House over a flag that Fox News has literally used in their own logo.

And in a slightly more strongly-worded statement to Mediaite, Bates asked “Will Fox News retract their hateful, debunked lie of a story, or will they issue a statement condemning themselves for covering their own logo in literally the same flag? Which is it?”

Bates pointed to the fact that Fox News parent company Fox Corp. used the exact same flag to promote their diversity in a corporate responsibility report.

Bates also included copious background about the true origins and meaning of the Pride Progress flag.

President Joe Biden and his administration have been consistent in their support of transgender rights, and Biden recently expressed full-throated support for trans teens at a global press conference, saying “the president and this administration has their back.”

