Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said that former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn’t try to “score political points” over President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis — by explaining that “the story tells itself” and referencing the infamous Trump quote “It is what it is.”

Wallace put in an appearance on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends to discuss the bombshell news that Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, and along the way urged the Democratic nominee not to take “political advantage” of the situation — while simultaneously underscoring the political consequences to Trump.

“Clearly this is going to put covid back at the top of the agenda, and this will raise questions again about whether the president has been serious enough in the way he has treated covid now that he has caught himself,” Wallace observed, quickly adding “That may be fair or unfair, but it’s a political fact of life.”

“Chris, we still have not heard from Joe Biden or Joe Biden’s camp, which is curious because usually, they’ve got a rapid response team, they’ll put something out,” co-host Steve Doocy said. “There’s no love lost between these two campaigns. What do you think is the right tone and tenor of the message they send out?”

“Well, you know, they don’t need my advice, but I think for all Americans, however you feel about this, the first and overwhelming concern has got to be for the safety of the president of the United States. No matter how tough the campaign is, the second has to be obviously concerned about whether this is going to have any effect on how the country is run,” Wallace said.

Wallace said that “In terms of trying to score political points on that, I think it would be a huge mistake,” and added that “the story tells itself.”

“As has become kind of a cliche in this campaign, it is what it is,” Wallace said, invoking Trump’s infamous response to Axios’ Jonathan Swan when he was asked about the death toll from the pandemic in August.

“I’m not saying he’s going to do it but I think it would be very unbecoming for anybody to try to score points on this. The primary concern now is for the health of our president,” Wallace said.

