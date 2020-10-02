Trump Was in Maskless ‘Close Contact’ with Dozens of Donors After Hope Hicks Got Covid-19 Symptoms

President Donald Trump was in “close contact” and not wearing a mask while interacting with “dozens” of donors and others in the hours after senior adviser Hope Hicks developed symptoms of COVID-19.

The political world was rocked when Trump announced, via Twitter, that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus — itself a diagnosis that followed by several hours the announcement that Hicks had developed symptoms and was being retested for the virus.

But according to The Washington Post, knowledge of Hick’s symptoms did not stop the White House from throwing a maskless Trump into the mix with donors and supporters in New Jersey:

After White House officials learned of Hicks’s symptoms, Trump and his entourage flew Thursday to New Jersey, where he attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster and delivered a speech. Trump was in close contact with dozens of other people, including campaign supporters, at a roundtable event. The president did not wear a mask Thursday, including at the events at his golf course and on the plane, officials said. He was tested after he returned to the White House, but he also appeared on Sean Hannity’s TV show from the residence by telephone.

Hicks and Trump were in close contact in the days leading up to her symptoms and diagnosis, as well as with scores of other high-level officials.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]