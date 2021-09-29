Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich drew attention to ABC News on Tuesday for editing an interview with former President Barack Obama to omit his assessment that open borders were “unsustainable.”

“Immigration is tough,” Obama told Good Morning America in a portion of the interview that was cut from television but quoted in the 12th paragraph of a story on ABC’s website. “It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. … At the same time, we’re a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that … as a practical matter, is unsustainable.”

The comment was notable due to its implications for President Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, and his handling of Haitian migrants flooding the United States’ border with Mexico. In an evening segment on Bret Baier’s Special Report, Heinrich noted that Obama’s analysis had been “cut” from the interview “and published only in the online article.” She also ran the tape of her exchange with White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier in the day, where Psaki denied “open borders” posed any problem.

“Does President Biden agree with President Obama that open borders is unsustainable?” Heinrich asked Psaki in the exchange, which took place at the daily White House press conference.

“We don’t have open borders, so yes, he agrees,” Psaki responded.

Outside Fox, CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell also provided Obama’s comment brief play in a direct quotation for her viewers on Tuesday evening, noting, “The 44th president also spoke in an interview about the immigration crisis, saying that ‘Americans want to help others but the idea that we can just have open borders is unsustainable.'”

