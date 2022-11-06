Fumble! Dr. Oz Drops the Ball On an NFL Reference in Awkward Gaffe

From botching the names of local grocery stores, to talking about his love of crudité platters, Dr. Mehmet Oz (R-PA) has had trouble relating to working-class Pennsylvanians during his campaign for the Senate. And with hours before Election Day, the celebrity doctor’s latest attempt to connect with regular folk resulted in another awkward gaffe.

Speaking to voters at a rally in Latrobe, PA Saturday alongside former President Donald Trump, Oz called for attendees to contact 10 neighbors ahead of Tuesday’s vote and ask them if they are happy with the state of the country. But the Republican got in trouble when he name-dropped the local football team.

“Do it before the Steelers game,” Oz said. “Just find the time.”

Trouble is, the Steelers don’t have a game this Sunday. This is their bye week.

Speaking in the heart of Steelers country — less than an hour from Acrisure Stadium — this was a pretty big fumble by Oz. And the referees on Twitter were quick to throw a flag:

With Trump outside Pittsburgh last night, @DrOz asked supporters to reach out to people on Sunday "before the Steelers game." The fact the Steelers have a bye won't help dispel doubts that Oz is a carpetbagger. https://t.co/F3xcirX54R — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) November 6, 2022

Dr. Oz is as much a fan of the Steelers as he is a resident of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/SAaMutpyn2 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 6, 2022

Oz: “And how about that popular sportsball team from this state of Pennsylvania where I totally reside?” https://t.co/tmoxQ9g352 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 6, 2022

Here’s the clip of Oz’s latest self-own https://t.co/rBi2YsSSP6 — Susan Rinkunas (@sueonthetown) November 6, 2022

Unless something has changed and the NFL didn’t announce it, Dr. Oz doesn’t know Football 🏈 because the Steelers don’t play tomorrow. They’re on a bye week 😂😂🤣🤣😅😅. https://t.co/srxEZbA6MQ pic.twitter.com/hyDgvCfIoh — Edward Ford 😈 (@EdwardFord_TV) November 6, 2022

And Oz’s opponent, John Fetterman, seized on the gaffe as well:

The Steelers have a bye this week https://t.co/qQvgpaOq7M — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 6, 2022

Watch above, via Newsmax.

