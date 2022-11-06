Fumble! Dr. Oz Drops the Ball On an NFL Reference in Awkward Gaffe

From botching the names of local grocery stores, to talking about his love of crudité platters, Dr. Mehmet Oz (R-PA) has had trouble relating to working-class Pennsylvanians during his campaign for the Senate. And with hours before Election Day, the celebrity doctor’s latest attempt to connect with regular folk resulted in another awkward gaffe.
Speaking to voters at a rally in Latrobe, PA Saturday alongside former President Donald Trump, Oz called for attendees to contact 10 neighbors ahead of Tuesday’s vote and ask them if they are happy with the state of the country. But the Republican got in trouble when he name-dropped the local football team.
“Do it before the Steelers game,” Oz said. “Just find the time.”
Trouble is, the Steelers don’t have a game this Sunday. This is their bye week.
Speaking in the heart of Steelers country — less than an hour from Acrisure Stadium — this was a pretty big fumble by Oz. And the referees on Twitter were quick to throw a flag:
And Oz’s opponent, John Fetterman, seized on the gaffe as well:
Watch above, via Newsmax.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com