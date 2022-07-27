Gab CEO Employs Anti-Semitic Trope In Response to ADL Head Slamming Christian Nationalism: Won’t Be Bossed Around by ‘2% Minority’

Gab CEO Andrew Torba employed an anti-Semitic trope in response to Anti-Defamation League national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt denouncing Christian nationalism.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday, Greenblatt denounced Christian nationalism.

Later on that day, Torba, who is a consultant to Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, blasted Greenblatt and attacked Jews, according to a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday by Eric Hananoki, an investigative reporter at the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters.

“This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot. A lot. And we’re not going to listen to 2 percent. You represent 2 percent of the country, OK? We’re not bending the knee to the 2 percent anymore,” said Torba. “The 98 percent of the rest of us — you know, 70, 75 percent of which are Christians, self-identifying Christians — we’re not taking it anymore, bud. We are taking back our culture. We’re taking back our country. We’re taking back our government. So deal with it.”

Torba continued:

You know, there’s nothing you can do to stop us because what has been set into motion, it’s snowballing now. Right? We have Marjorie Taylor Greene openly saying that she’s a Christian nationalist. We have Matt Gaetz kind of flirting with it a little bit today with his tweet on Christian nationalism. You know, we have Paul Gosar. We have like people in Congress right now, members of Congress right now who are openly, openly saying that they’re Christian nationalists. We have multiple candidates for governor who won their primaries in a landslide, are winning in the polling right now, and are going to win the governorships of multiple states who are Christian nationalists. We have officials not only at the state level, not only at the federal level, but also at the local level. People who are running for school boards — Christian nationalists who are running for school board and by Christian nationalists, I mean like concerned Christian parents who are done, who are done, done with this, done, done being controlled and being told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2 percent minority or by people who hate our biblical worldview, hate our Christ, hate our Lord and savior. Done. It’s over. So you better deal with it. You can — you can demonize me individually. You can try and attack me. But guess what? You know, I am just one of hundreds of millions of Christians in this country, bud. So guess what? It’s inevitable. Sorry.

Watch above, via Eric Hananoki.

