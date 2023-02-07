Santos Has Awkward Interaction with Romney Before SOTU Speech as CNN Pundit Wonders If He’ll Last Until the Next One

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on the House floor on Tuesday night moments before President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

The two chatted briefly, though it was unclear what was said.

“Look who’s there,” said Wolf Blitzer on CNN, as the network showed a live shot of Santos standing and speaking to Romney, who was seated. Blitzer called Santos “very, very, very controversial.”

“Controversial, indeed,” said Kasie Hunt. “This is one of the perks of the job that was able to get elected to do. I’d be interested to know if he’s gonna be present for the next State of the Union. I guess we’re gonna find out here.”

After the conversation was seemingly over, Santos kept speaking in Romney’s direction, though the senator did not appear to still be listening to the congressman.

Santos, a freshman representative, became “very controversial” even before being sworn in last month. In December, the New York Times reported that Santos fabricated much of his life story, including where he went to school and where he had worked.

He also lied about being Jewish.

More seriously, Santos faces questions about his finances after he gave his campaign a $705,000 loan just two years after he reported no assets and a $55,000 salary on a disclosure form in 2020.

He is reportedly under both state and federal investigation.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com