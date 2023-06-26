‘He Shouldn’t Run’: Kevin McCarthy Laughs Out Loud At Idea He Would Support George Santos For Reelection

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) joined Fox & Friends on Monday and unequivocally declared he did not support fabulist Rep. George Santos’s (R-NY) reelection bid.

Santos was indicted in May on 13 federal counts related to wire fraud and money laundering and is also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Santos has long made headlines for having lied about everything from his employment history to his education to even his ancestry.

McCarthy made the comments while discussing his plan for keeping the House majority in 2024.

“We’re winning in seats from Oregon to Arizona down along the border. I think people care about the policies,” McCarthy said offering a preview of his midterm campaign.

“Inflation. They want their border secure. Parents want to have a say in their kids’ education. They want to be energy independence. These are all the bills that we have passed since we took the majority,” McCarthy added.

“So how do you feel? How much does who the nominee have to do with you keeping the House?” asked Brian Kilmeade.

“The nominee does matter. But let’s think back to this. When Joe Biden won president, not one Republican lost. That hasn’t happened since 1994,” McCarthy replied, arguing he believed he could still keep the House with Donald Trump atop the ticket.

After a quick exchange about California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kilmeade asked, “George Santos, you are part of his reelection campaign?”

McCarthy laughed out loud and answered, “No, I am not. No, he shouldn’t run for reelection.”

“Have you done anything for that seat to try to get a Republican in,” Kilmeade followed up.

“Oh, we’re going to keep that seat with another Republican,” McCarthy concluded.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

