George Santos Once Called Biden a ‘PATHOLOGICAL LIAR’

Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) accused President Joe Biden of being a “PATHOLOGICAL LIAR” last year in a tweet that for obvious reasons has aged poorly.

On Aug. 30 of 2021, Santos was somewhere in Queens, New York, when he hit Biden with an all-caps accusation on social media.

“BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” Santos tweeted.

BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) August 30, 2021

It is unclear which Biden comment drew the ire of the incoming congressman, but the president has been known to stretch the truth. Still, given what we’ve learned about Santos throughout the last two weeks, his message was one that could have been delivered better by anyone not named George Santos.

Ironically, Santos is now the one who stands accused of mythomania. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) laid into his soon-to-be colleague on MSNBC’s The ReidOut Wednesday.

“George Santos is a pathological liar who’s defrauded the voters of New York state,” Torres said. Others have also made the accusation.

Santos enjoyed a short honeymoon after the voters of New York’s 3rd congressional district decided to send him to the House of Representatives in November.

We’ve learned in the weeks since that election Santos lied about his academic credentials, his work history, and even about being Jew-ish. The 34-year-old also implied in a tweet last year that his mother died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks (she seemingly did not).

Santos busted himself when he later tweeted his mother died in December 2016.

Wednesday, Yashar Ali flagged a pair of tweets from 2021 offering contradictory accounts of how Santos’ mother passed away. Mediaite was able to confirm the authenticity of the posts, but both are still up on Santos’ account.

