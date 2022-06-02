Georgetown Professor Ilya Shapiro, Suspended Over Controversial Tweet, Gets Job Back

Legal scholar Ilya Shapiro announced on Thursday he has gotten his job back at Georgetown Law.

Shapiro was put on leave in January by Georgetown University Law Center before he was set to begin there as its executive director and a senior lecturer, over comments he made about President Joe Biden’s nominee to succeed Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Biden said he would fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if there’s a vacancy. Shapiro tweeted on Jan. 26 that Sri Srinivasan, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, would be the “best pick” for Biden. Biden ultimately picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, who got confirmed by the Senate, fulfilling Biden’s pledge.

“Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog & v smart,” tweeted Shapiro. “Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?”

Shapiro apologized after a backlash, but was placed on leave by Georgetown.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Shapiro celebrated his re-instatement.

“I’m gratified that I’ll get to do the job for which I was hired more than four months ago. I look forward to teaching and engaging in a host of activities relating to constitutional education,” he said. “As befitting a Center for the Constitution, all students and participants in my program can expect to be accorded the freedom to think and speak freely and to be treated equally: A diversity of ideas will be most welcome. Let’s get to work!”

My statement on the ending of my administrative leave and resuming my duties @GeorgetownLaw @GUConstitution: pic.twitter.com/4eHNxQhPQi — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 2, 2022

