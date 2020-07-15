Geraldo Rivera ripped a federal judge for “chickening out” when he denied a bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, despite Maxwell’s offer to have two of her sisters co-sign the $5 million bond.

“I think these are charges that are wobbly on their face,” Rivera said in a segment with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Tuesday, noting that Maxwell has been charged with offenses that allegedly took place between 1994-97. “For this judge to chicken out and not give this defendant bail, I think is copping out to the mob.”

Judge Alison Nathan earlier Tuesday scheduled Maxwell’s trial to begin on July 12, 2021. Maxwell this month was charged with two counts of perjury and four counts that she “assisted, facilitated, and contributed” to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s “abuse of minor girls” aged 14 to 18.

Authorities arrested Maxwell at a $1.07 million home in New Hampshire, which prosecutors allege she bought under the name of Jen Marshall and where she took measures to avoid detection that included wrapping her cell phone in tinfoil. Rivera argued that she was simply trying to avoid the media.

“She was hiding from The Daily Mail,” Rivera said. “She was hiding from The New York Post. She was hiding from The National Enquirer. She was one of the most sought-after — with the exception of Meghan Markle — the most sought-after tabloid figure in the country. Everybody, every reporter that works for one of these tabloids, whether it’s People or the National Enquirer, they wanted … to get into that and show her million-dollar hideaway in the woods of New Hampshire.”

Maxwell is presently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility where Epstein was found unresponsive prior to his death in August 2019. The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide, but a forensic pathologist Epstein’s brother hired to conduct an independent autopsy, Dr. Michael Baden, disagreed, saying the evidence “points to homicide.”

Watch above via Fox News.

