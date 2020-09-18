Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich addressed the controversy over his effort to mention George Soros in a recent Fox News segment, saying he was “alarmed” by “groupthink on social media” influencing the news media.

“It seems there is suddenly a movement in media to silence anyone who speaks out against George Soros—and, specifically, his funding of radical prosecutors seeking to change the criminal justice system by simply ignoring certain crimes,” Gingrich wrote in a Thursday op-ed for The American Mind. “This happened to me personally this week while I was being interviewed on Fox’s Outnumbered. When I brought up Soros’s plan to get pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors elected across the country, two of the show’s participants interrupted me and forcefully asserted that Soros was not involved.

“Host Harris Faulkner, it seemed, was stunned by the interruptions, and did her part to move the show forward after some awkward silence,” Gingrich noted. “The next day, she addressed the strange moment during the show and condemned censorship. Immediately after the show, Twitter and other social media went crazy. People were alleging that any criticism of Soros’s political involvement is automatically false, anti-Semitic, or both.”

Gingrich was referencing a Wednesday segment in which Fox’s Melissa Francis and Marie Harf asked that he stop referring to efforts by the liberal billionaire to influence races for district attorney around the country. “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” Francis said. Harf agreed, to which Gingrich responded, “OK, so it’s verboten?”

“I’m not overly surprised to see the Twitter mob embrace a sudden, near-universal denial of these facts,” Gingrich wrote in his Thursday op-ed. “I am alarmed to see that the force of this groupthink on social media appears to be strongly influencing professional media.”

He added, “America will suffer if our professional media continue to be overruled by our social media.”

Watch the segment above via Fox News.

