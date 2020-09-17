Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Thursday addressed cutting former House Speaker Newt Gingrich off during a Wednesday segment in which he had attempted to talk about billionaire George Soros’ support for left-wing district attorneys around the country, but did not apologize.

“So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth,” Faulkner said. “And while I was leading that segment, we had interruptions and I sat silently while all of that played out, also not ideal. Our guest former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted. Do we debate with fire here? Yes! But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves.

“As the only original member of this six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as Outnumbered, I especially want to rock and roll with every voice and perspective at the table,” she added. “We don’t censor on this show.”

An awkward exchange on the show made headlines Wednesday. “The number one problem in almost all the cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, antipolice pro-criminal district attorneys,” Gingrich said. Faulkner interrupted: “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.”

“He paid for it,” Gingrich responded. “I mean, why can’t we discuss that fact, that millions of dollars…”

At that point, former Marie Harf, who served as a spokesman for President Barack Obama’s State Department, interrupted. “George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.” Silence lingered in the air for an uncomfortable period after Gingrich said, “OK, so it’s verboten?”

Gingrich had been referencing Soros attempting to influence district attorney races around the country, an issue Fox has reported on in the past, including with a June article that noted Soros spent “millions of dollar on prosecutorial races in recent years” through his Justice & Public Safety PAC.

The network has faced issues with guests mentioning Soros since 2018, when Judicial Watch Investigations Director Chris Farrell suggested during a segment on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business program that Soros had funded a migrant caravan headed to the United States from Central America. Left-wing groups including Soros’ Open Society Foundations said the comments were anti-Semitic, connecting them to the fact that Soros is Jewish. Fox subsequently banned Farrell from future appearances.

The Open Society Foundations similarly asked Fox to ban conservative attorney Joe diGenova in 2019 after he argued on Dobbs’ program that Soros “controls a very large part of the career foreign service” in the State Department. That effort was not successful, and diGenova has continued to appear on the network.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]