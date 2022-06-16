Ginni Thomas Says She Wants to Clear Up ‘Misconceptions’ With Jan. 6 Committee: ‘I Look Forward to Talking to Them’

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas said Thursday she is looking forward to speaking with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the committee, stated Thursday lawmakers are seeking an interview with the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas’ alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election have been under scrutiny for months. Multiple outlets reported she had been contacted.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Thompson told Axios to confirm the reporting. “We have discovered in those [John Eastman emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas.”

Thomas issued a brief statement to the Daily Caller.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions,” she said. “I look forward to talking to them.”

Thomas allegedly emailed with Eastman, who was an attorney for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election and during the Capitol riot.

The Washington Post reported the exchanges were about pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to “block” the certification of the results. The Post reported,

The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Thomas also texted former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows after the election was called for Joe Biden, the Post previously reported.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!… You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Thomas reportedly wrote in one. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Thomas also invoked a conspiracy theory linked to QAnon.

“Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states,” she wrote to Meadows.

The “watermarked ballots” comment originates from a QAnon theory mail-in ballots had been pre-marked by Trump allies before the election so voter fraud could be tracked.

