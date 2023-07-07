Rudy Giuliani Fires Back After Disbarment Recommendation: ‘Permanent Corrupt Regime’ Is ‘Persecuting’ Him

Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was defiant in a statement given to Mediaite after a D.C. disciplinary committee recommended that he be disbarred earlier on Friday.

“The DC Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility’s Ad Hoc Hearing Committee is persecuting Mayor Rudy Giuliani on behalf of the permanent corrupt regime in Washington,” argued advisor Ted Goodman in a statement issued on Giuliani’s behalf.

“This is also part of a larger effort to deny President Trump effective counsel by persecuting Mayor Giuliani — objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history,” he added before calling on “rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak up in defense of Mayor Giuliani and against this great injustice.”

A report issued by the committee found that a “frivolous” lawsuit filed by Giuliani in Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election “attempted unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters, and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

“We cannot blind ourselves to the broader context in which Mr. Giuliani’s misconduct took place,” it continued. “It was calculated to undermine the basic premise of our democratic form of government: that elections are determined by the voters. The Pennsylvania claims were carefully calibrated to blend into a nationwide cascade of litigation intended to overturn the presidential election.”

The committee concluded that Giuliani’s dishonesty, lack of remorse, and the high stakes involved in Giuliani’s misconduct called for disbarment and “sadly transcends all his past accomplishments.”

“It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect,” reads the report. “He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done. For these reasons, we unanimously recommend that Mr. Giuliani be disbarred.”

Giuliani served as mayor of New York City between 1994 and 2001, and was widely admired for helping curb crime in the city, as well as for his reaction to the September 11 attacks.

He was one of the most outspoken and high-profile advocates of the false claims of fraud around the 2020 election.

