Rudy Giuliani claimed Thursday he could put President Joe Biden and his family in “jail” with the contents of his son’s laptop.

He made the comment in an interview with SiriusXM’s Stacy on the Right, where he began by lamenting Hunter Biden’s newfound art career, including his efforts to sell his work at prices ranging up to $500,000. “It’s outrageous,” Giuliani said. “The guy’s a drug addict, he’s a sexual pervert … He should’ve been arrested for child pornography. Anyone else would have.

“Believe me,” he added. “I’m not just saying this. I have the hard drive — oh, gosh, about 40 yards from me right now. I know everything on it. I don’t know everything about them, but I know everything on that hard drive. And everything on that hard drive, as an experienced prosecutor … I will tell you that within three months, I could put the damn family in jail as a RICO enterprise.”

The laptop in question emerged in October after Giuliani retrieved it from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware, where Biden left it in 2019. Giuliani leaked its contents — including troves of information on the drugs and prostitutes that fueled the 51-year-old Biden’s lifestyle for a number years — to The New York Post.

Giuliani, who served as a U.S. attorney in the 1980s for the Southern District of New York, had his law license in that state revoked in June after a court ruled he made “false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election as a personal attorney to former President Donald Trump. Washington, D.C. followed suit, revoking his law license in July.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in Washington that has the guts to do it,” Giuliani added, speaking in reference to prosecuting members of the Biden family. “They’d be too afraid. The Washington Post would try to rip them apart. They’d try to put them in jail. … You’d really have to have a great deal of courage and a great deal of patriotism to go up against them. But if we don’t do it, we’re not going to have a country left.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com