‘Let Others Lead’: Senate Democrat Throws Schumer and Jeffries Under the Bus

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) threw Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) under the bus during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter with Stephen A. on Thursday.

Slotkin’s comments came shortly after she submitted that “our political system is ill and both parties are just unwell,” criticizing Democrats in particular for having “a million priorities” and trying “to make everybody happy” during the 2024 election cycle.

“There is every single day a debate going on in the Democratic Party, and for me, this is why I’m a big believer in new leadership, significant change. The old models do not work for people, and that includes in the Democratic Party,” she argued.

“When you say ‘new leadership,’ what do you mean by that?” asked Smith. “You’re not just talking about Trump leaving office. You’re talking about new leadership within the Democratic Party as well, are you not?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” replied Slotkin. “I mean, I think since when Biden was in, like we need new leadership in the White House, the House, and the Senate, and on both sides of the aisle. That includes Democrats. I think we have literally found ourselves in a situation where we just don’t have people who understand the moment, and understand what leadership means. That you chart a course and you explain to people how are we going to get from this dark moment to a better place, instead of just a circular firing squad, you know? Dem-on-Dem violence. No one is talking about what they wanna do, and that to me is a fundamental of leadership.

“Now, Senator Slotkin, you do know — I wanna make sure that I give you cover here — let everybody know, let me make sure you’re clear. You talk about new leadership. Well, Hakeem Jeffries is the Democratic leader in the House and Chuck Schumer is the Democratic leader in the Senate. When you talk about new leadership, that would mean they’re out in favor of somebody else. Is that what you’re saying?” followed up Smith.

“I’m saying if people can’t understand that the game has changed. I mean, this is you, you’re the sports guy. If people can’t understand that the game has fundamentally changed, and they can’t adapt, then they need to let others lead,” answered Slotkin.

Watch above via Stephen A. Smith on YouTube.

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