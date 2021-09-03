Glenn Greenwald Apologizes for Gross Response to Chelsea Manning

Glenn Greenwald apologized Friday for gross comments he made in his public spat with Chelsea Manning.

Manning, a former U.S. Army intel analyst who was imprisoned for giving classified information to Wikileaks, called out her former friend and tweeted Thursday, “Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. Im terrified of you and everything you do. You’re greedy, unprincipled, and Im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend.”

Greenwald responded with a Twitter thread that included this line: “When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her.”

Bringing up someone’s past suicide attempts that way in an internet argument was a pretty appalling move. When someone brought that up Thursday, Greenwald defended himself:

The next day Greenwald ended up apologizing.

“When I read Chelsea’s tweets, I felt it as betrayal from a friend,” he tweeted Friday. “My reference to helping her through her (publicly reported) suicide attempts was to express why I was hurt, but I see how it was viewed & apologize. I stand by everything else I said & that’s my last word on this.”

He’s standing by the rest of his comments responding to Manning, accusing her of “gross innuendo” and even publishing all of their Twitter DMs Thursday night.

According to the images he shared on Substack, Manning messaged Greenwald after he tweeted about a push to boycott companies that advertise on Tucker Carlson’s show.

At that time, a number of advertisers dropped Carlson’s show after he said on air mass immigration makes the United States “poorer and dirtier.”

The messages Greenwald posted shows Manning saying, “Glenn this Tucker Carlson thing is really really off mark… TC is basically organizing as a nazbol demagogue.” She asked, “Who’s side are you on?”

He responded, in part, by saying, “It’s extremely disappointing that — after studiously ignoring all of my messages for almost two full years — you finally decided to speak to me in this aggressive tone that relies on an utter distortion of everything I think and said.”

The last messages Manning apparently sent Greenwald early this year said, “You’re causing actual material harm embracing this mad nazbol ‘eat the left’ stuff… I mean this not as an attack but because it’s really hurting… I’m just tired.”

