‘GO HOME! THIS LOSER!’ Crowd Jeers Will Hurd After He Eviscerates Trump During Same Iowa Event Trump Speaking At

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd took a sledgehammer to ex-President Donald Trump at an Iowa event Trump is scheduled to speak at, and got jeered as he left the stage.

While other Republican candidates have deferred to or even defended Trump, Hurd went right for the jugular after news broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump.

Hurd continued that posture in a speech Friday night at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Iowa Des Moines, where many other candidates including Trump were on the bill.

The speech reached a crescendo with Hurd declaring that Trump is running for president to stay out of jail — as Trump supporters wailed and shouted at Hurd — who is Black — “GO HOME!” and other things:

And the reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, Black and brown communities and people under the age of 35. We need leaders who did like your governor Reynolds, who went to places that people didn’t expect. And that’s how y’all turned red. If we. One of the things we need in our elected leaders for them to tell the truth, even if it’s unpopular. Donald Trump is not running for president to Make America Great Again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison. And if we elect (JEERS – GO HOME!) I know. I know. I know. I know. I know. Listen, I know the truth. The truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House. And America can’t handle that. God bless you and God bless America.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

