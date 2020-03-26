Good News: Free Food, Toilet Paper and $5 Million Ease the Pain During Coronavirus Outbreak

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, a number of generous citizens, including athletes and public figures, have decided to give back, easing some of the pain during this pandemic.

University student Jayde Powell started a free grocery delivery program for senior citizens during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a pre-med student, I know that I can get sick just like everyone else, but the consequences won’t be as severe. So I thought it’d be great to get a group of people together to help those who can’t necessarily leave their house right now,” Powell told Today.

Country singer Brad Paisley has taken to Instagram to announce a similar free grocery delivery program in Nashville:



After becoming aware of the national shortage, YouTube stars Justin Stuart and Andrew Scites donated $5,000 worth of toilet paper rolls in their hometown of Colorado Springs.

According to the New York Post, the duo had originally purchased the toilet paper to build a fort out of random materials, but after the stores in their town sold out, they decided to give the rolls away for free.

Athletes such as Drew Brees, Roger Federer, and Kevin Love have also all donated to their home states or countries during the pandemic, while the Golden State Warriors have created a disaster relief fund.

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

