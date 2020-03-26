Good News: Free Food, Toilet Paper and $5 Million Ease the Pain During Coronavirus Outbreak
With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, a number of generous citizens, including athletes and public figures, have decided to give back, easing some of the pain during this pandemic.
University student Jayde Powell started a free grocery delivery program for senior citizens during the coronavirus outbreak.
“As a pre-med student, I know that I can get sick just like everyone else, but the consequences won’t be as severe. So I thought it’d be great to get a group of people together to help those who can’t necessarily leave their house right now,” Powell told Today.
Country singer Brad Paisley has taken to Instagram to announce a similar free grocery delivery program in Nashville:
So, in light of changing times, @thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday’s/Thursdays. If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact [email protected] Also We will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk ins but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors. #nashvillestrong
After becoming aware of the national shortage, YouTube stars Justin Stuart and Andrew Scites donated $5,000 worth of toilet paper rolls in their hometown of Colorado Springs.
According to the New York Post, the duo had originally purchased the toilet paper to build a fort out of random materials, but after the stores in their town sold out, they decided to give the rolls away for free.
Athletes such as Drew Brees, Roger Federer, and Kevin Love have also all donated to their home states or countries during the pandemic, while the Golden State Warriors have created a disaster relief fund.
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 25, 2020
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020
