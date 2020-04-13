With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Hoping to bring joy to seniors in isolation amid the coronavirus, a group of high school students in Canada launched the Joy4All project, a free hotline that plays positive messages to its callers.

“During these challenging times and ongoing public health measures, we know that it is especially difficult for seniors and folks experiencing isolation,” the Joy4All website states. “We have created a hotline to bring joy to those in isolation. Anyone can call to add a little joy!”

Although the hotline was originally meant to comfort seniors forced to isolate during the pandemic, anyone can call 1-877-JOY-4ALL to hear the available stories, jokes, and educational or positive messages.

“A lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now,” teacher Jamie Anderson told CBC. “So we’re just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times.”

The website also encourages “children and youth” to create and submit their own written or recorded content to help maintain a regularly updated selection.

“We encourage kindness, creativity, and diverse messages of joy, especially for our Indigenous elders in isolation as well as seniors who are newcomers, immigrants, and refugees,” the website reads.

