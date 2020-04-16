Good News: New York Mother Finally Meets Newborn She Gave Birth to While in Coronavirus Coma

A mother in New York, who delivered her baby while in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, finally met her newborn baby on Wednesday once she recovered from the coronavirus.

CNN host Jake Tapper reported on the story, and explained that Yanira Soriano spent eleven days on the ventilator before being released from the hospital:

A mother in New York was cheered on by hospital staff as she met her newborn baby after recovering from coronavirus. She spent 11 days on a ventilator. @jaketapper reports. pic.twitter.com/0ZVPMLnPev — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 15, 2020

“I haven’t been able to deliver a lot of good news for you, but here’s one for you,” Tapper said. “This mother, Yanira Soriano, is meeting her newborn baby boy for the very first time today.”

Soriano was critically ill from the coronavirus and was put into a medically induced coma at 34 weeks pregnant. Doctors then performed a cesarean section while Soriano was on a ventilator in an attempt to save her and her newborn’s life

CNN’s Sonia Moghe also took to Twitter to share videos of hospital workers cheering Soriano on as she left the hospital:

Because the mom was in a medically-induced coma when her baby was delivered on April 3, she didn’t meet him until today when she left the hospital. Healthcare workers at Northwell Southside Hospital lines the halls to cheer for her as she left. This was her view: pic.twitter.com/iCuRLuPqwY — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) April 15, 2020

Soriano was being treated at Northwell Health Southside Hospital, located in Suffolk County, an area of New York that has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Moghe also noted that Soriano’s son Walter “tested negative for the virus.”

The mother remained at Northwell Health Southside Hospital in the ICU on a ventilator and chest tubes for 11 days. On April 13, she was taken off the ventilator and has done “incredibly well,” said Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, OB-GYN and chair of the medical team that treated her. — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) April 15, 2020

All patients who are placed on ventilators are critically ill, and many do not make it, rendering this reunion between Soriano and her newborn son particularly sweet.

