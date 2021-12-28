Republican congressional candidate Noah Malgeri is under fire this week after media reports revealed comments he made during a December 7 Facebook Live stream suggesting the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, be executed on CNN.

In the interview with the conservative group Veterans in Politics, Malgeri claimed, “We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark Milley, all the evidence is out there.”

Malgeri is on the ballot in the Republican primary in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional district. He is running against four other candidates to challenge incumbent Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV.)

Malgeri, who is a U.S. Army veteran, added, “He’s an active-duty soldier. Just convene a court-martial, and forget it.”

The candidate continued:

“We need to get back to our patriotic, liberty-loving roots. What did they used to do to traitors if they were convicted by a court? They would execute them. That’s still the law in the United States of America. I think, you know, if he’s guilty of it by a court-martial, they should hang him on CNN. I mean, they’re not going to do it on CNN. But on C-SPAN or something.”

Malgeri joined a raft of other Republicans accusing Milley of treason in the wake of reporting from Bob Woodward’s book Peril. Woodward wrote in the book that Milley had called his Chinese counterpart to assure the Chinese that the U.S. had no plans to attack China. China in late 2020 and January of 2021 was readying forces and carrying out drills over concerns that then-President Donald Trump might start a conflict.

