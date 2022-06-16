Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) tried to dunk on CNN Thursday, but instead tweeted out a barb he would eventually delete in what can only be described as an own goal.

“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” the Florida Republican tweeted.

Steube included a photo of Jake Tapper hosting a discussion on CNN with a backdrop that appeared to be from inside the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, where Lincoln’s desk is indeed believed to have been.

Steube deleted his fiery CNN takedown about 30 minutes after tweeting it, as someone clearly let him know that the background was a green screen.

Like most cable news programs the backdrop was clearly digital, something that Steube did not account for before trying to score some likes on his Twitter account.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski took a screen shot of the tweet and noted, “Rep. Greg Steube removed his tweet calling CNN ‘The Communist News Network’ who built ‘a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood’ because was informed this what we the TV business refer to as a screen.”

Rep. Greg Steube removed his tweet calling CNN “The Communist News Network” who built “a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood” because was informed this what we the TV business refer to as a screen. pic.twitter.com/h7HLPEOFCa — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 16, 2022

