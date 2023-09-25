GOP Donor Demands $100k Refund From Candidate Who Hired Corey Lewandowski

Republican donor John Odom demanded a refund from Jeff Landry because the Louisiana gubernatorial candidate hired Corey Lewandowski, whom Odom’s wife previously accused of sexual misconduct.

It was back in 2021 when Trashelle Odom claimed that Donald Trump’s former campaign manager touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances toward her during a charity function in Las Vegas. When the news broke, Lewandowski was dismissed as the head of the MAGA Action super PAC and he was eventually charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the allegations.

Lewandowski wound up striking a plea deal with prosecutors where the charges against him would be dropped without an admission of guilt. In exchange, he agreed to a $1,000 fine, 50 hours of community service, and counseling for impulse control.

Politico reports that Landry hired Lewandowski as a political adviser, and they cited financial records showing that Landry’s campaign paid Lewandowski $100,000 ahead of the October 14 primary. This drew outrage from Mr. Odom — an Idaho-based construction executive — who told Politico he was “deeply disappointed and disgusted” with the hire.

“I urge Landry to reconsider his decision,” said Odom. He also said that he asked the Landry campaign to “immediately” return the $100,000 he contributed, saying the Louisiana attorney general is “obvious that he is not the kind of leader that Louisiana needs.”

From there, the situation apparently devolved into a four-way collision between Odom, his wife, Lewandowski, and the Landry campaign.

Here’s what happened next, per Politico:

A Landry spokesperson, Kate Kelly, declined to say whether the campaign planned to return Odom’s donation. “Our campaign has over 11,000 donors from every corner of Louisiana. People contribute to us because they are tired of the broken system in Baton Rouge,” Kelly said in a statement. “We appreciate all of the support and are looking forward to working to make Louisiana Great Again.” A representative for Trashelle Odom, unsolicited, sent a statement from her in which she said she supported Landry and encouraged him to keep the money, half of which she claimed was hers. “Jeff Landry is not just my friend but I believe he has been the strongest Attorney General in America,” Trashelle Odom said in the statement. “He has protected children and fought for our individual rights. Jeff truly has my full and complete support for governor of the state of Louisiana.” Lewandowski, in a text, made note that more than a decade ago Odom pleaded guilty to issuing checks without funds and was also arrested in Louisiana for violation for “Misapplication of Payment by Contracts.” He was accused by Suzanne Craig, then the chief criminal deputy prosecutor in Twin Falls, Idaho, of being a “charismatic con artist” who moved to Louisiana to take advantage of natural disaster victims there. “I won’t dignify Mr. Odom with a response,” he added “I will allow the words of Suzanne Craig, chief criminal deputy prosecutor to speak for itself.” Odom, in response, offered the following remark: “Funny. I wasn’t such a bad guy when Landry accepted my $100,000 contribution.”

