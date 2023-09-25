White House Slams Trump’s Promise to Use Presidential Powers to go After NBC News: An ‘Outrageous Attack On Our Democracy’

The White House on Monday responded to former President Donald Trump’s vow to use the powers of government to investigate the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC for “country-threatening treason” if he is returned to office.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,’” the Republican frontrunner raged on his Truth Social platform on Sunday evening.

“I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events,” Trump added, concluding:

Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a high price for what they have done to our once great Country.

While Trump was immediately and roundly condemned for promising to weaponize the power of government against the free media, the White House issued a statement midday Monday taking aim at Trump’s direct attack on the free press.

In a statement emailed to Mediaite by White House Senior Communications Advisor Andrew Bates, the White House said:

President Biden swore an oath to uphold our Constitution and protect American Democracy. Freedom of the press is a fundamental Constitutional right. To abuse presidential power and violate the Constitutional rights of reporters would be an outrageous attack on our democracy and the rule of law. Presidents must always defend Americans’ freedoms – never trample on them for selfish, small, and dangerous political purposes.

